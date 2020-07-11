Home

EASTWOOD, Alex. Passed away peacefully at Bert Sutcliffe Village, with family present, on July 8 2020. Treasured husband of Rita. Adored father and father in law of John and Anne, Gail and Ian, Wendy and Mike, Christina and John. Loved grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 12. Special thanks for the loving care from staff at Bert Sutcliffe Village. A celebration of Alex's life will be held on Monday July 20 at 11am, St Georges Anglican Church, 19 Ranfurly Rd, Epsom. The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
