DONALD, Alex (Sandy). Passed away on May 13, 2020. Loving husband of Maureen. Dearly loved by his 7 siblings and family. Maureen invites family and friends to a Memorial service to celebrate Alex's life. Date. 13 July Time. 11.30 am Place RSA Waipu, 18 Nova Scotia Drive, Waipu. Light refreshments will be served at 12pm followed by the internment of Alex's ashes at the Waipu Cemetery. Thank you to everyone involved in the care of Alex during his time at Radius, St Joans, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020