Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Purewa Cemetery
Alethia (Lea/Leith) (Adamson) EMERY

Alethia (Lea/Leith) (Adamson) EMERY Notice
EMERY, Alethia (nee Adamson) (Lea/Leith). Passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2020, in her 92nd year. Much loved wife of Len (deceased). Mother and mother in law of Chris (deceased) and Judith, Adria and Graeme, Fiona and Mike and Diane and Gowan. Cherished Nana of Dean, Tegan, Charlotte, Lenny, Victoria and Rosie. Mum/Nana your wit, humour and passion for life will be with us forever. Rest in Peace xx Due to the current situation a Memorial service will be held at Purewa Cemetery on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 2 pm subject to relaxation of restrictions. In lieu of flowers donations to Blind Low Vision Guide Dogs.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
