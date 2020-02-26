|
SILVESTER, Alec Henry. 25 July 1930 - 24 February 2020 Alec passed away peacefully on Monday. Dearly loved and loving husband of Jocelyn. Treasured Dad of Noeline and David and devoted Grandad to Nicole, Scott, Jared, Brayden and Ella. Loved and hugely respected by Alison, Thomas and Steffan. Twin to the late Warwick and cherished brother of his surviving siblings; Colin, Judy and Helen. Special brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A service for Alec will be held at The Hamilton Park Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 1.00pm. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Silvester Family, C/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020