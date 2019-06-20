|
|
|
AMBLER, Albert Selwyn. Peacefully passed away at home on 18 June, 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Francis. Adored Father and Father in law of Gloria and Frank Ruwhiu (deceased), Myrtle and Theo Diamond, Katherine and Willie Puru. Cherished Pops of Bossy, Jesse, Nicole, Sharlee, Sheliko, Joanna, Summer, Mia, and Cody. Loving Pops of all his Great Grandchildren. Albert's Tangi is being held on Kokohuia Marae, Opononi. His service will be held tomorrow Friday 21 June 2019 at 1.00pm followed by burial in the Waimamaku Cemetery at 2.00pm. All communications to Phone 021-025-87078 or PO Box 89, Opononi 0452. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
