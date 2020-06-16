Home

LONG, Albert Russell Gee Chon (Russell). Passed away in the early hours of 15th June, 2020, aged 76. He will be missed by his sisters, Lynley Watson and Alison O'Sullivan, his Christchurch siblings and their families, and the rest of his whānau, especially his niece, Laurie Francis, who cared for him at end of his life. We hope he and his brother, Les Long, are happy together again. A remembrance gathering will be held on 28th June, 2020, in Kerikeri. Communications may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
