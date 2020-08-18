|
|
|
BURNS, Albert Robert (Bert). On 15 August 2020, passed away peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home, Matamata. Aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Olwyn; and Kevin and Donnella. Loving Poppa to Jason, Lance, Christel, Andrew, Richard and their partners. Great-Poppa to Melody and Liam. "Rest in Peace Dad". Due to Covid-19 funeral restrictions, a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family thank all the staff at Kingswood Rest Home for their love and care of our Dad. Communications c/- Kevin Burns,1522 Old Te Aroha Rd, RD 1, Matamata 3471.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020