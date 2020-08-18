Home

Albert Robert (Bert) BURNS

BURNS, Albert Robert (Bert). On 15 August 2020, passed away peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home, Matamata. Aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Olwyn; and Kevin and Donnella. Loving Poppa to Jason, Lance, Christel, Andrew, Richard and their partners. Great-Poppa to Melody and Liam. "Rest in Peace Dad". Due to Covid-19 funeral restrictions, a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family thank all the staff at Kingswood Rest Home for their love and care of our Dad. Communications c/- Kevin Burns,1522 Old Te Aroha Rd, RD 1, Matamata 3471.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
