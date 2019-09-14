Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert BEDWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Raymond (Captain Ray) BEDWELL

Add a Memory
Albert Raymond (Captain Ray) BEDWELL Notice
BEDWELL, Albert Raymond (Captain Ray). Passed away peacefully at Jane Mander Rest Home on Wednesday 11th September 2019, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Avril Bedwell (nee Young). Father of Ian, Greg and Jeff. "He has now crossed the bar" A service for Ray will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Friday 20th September 2019. All communications to the "Bedwell Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.