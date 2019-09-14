|
BEDWELL, Albert Raymond (Captain Ray). Passed away peacefully at Jane Mander Rest Home on Wednesday 11th September 2019, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Avril Bedwell (nee Young). Father of Ian, Greg and Jeff. "He has now crossed the bar" A service for Ray will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Friday 20th September 2019. All communications to the "Bedwell Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019