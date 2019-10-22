|
RENNIE, Albert Keith (Bert). Passed away on October 19, 2019 suddenly at home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan for 60 years on the 7th November. Loved father, father in law, grandad (Gammy) and great-grandad of Carolyn and Dennis, Keith and Michelle, the late Rebecca, Hayley and Shaun, Brooke and Daniel and wee Blair. Very special thanks to St Johns Ambulance. A service for Bert will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura on Thursday 24th October at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019