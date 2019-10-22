Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert RENNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Keith . Passed (Bert) RENNIE

Add a Memory
Albert Keith . Passed (Bert) RENNIE Notice
RENNIE, Albert Keith (Bert). Passed away on October 19, 2019 suddenly at home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan for 60 years on the 7th November. Loved father, father in law, grandad (Gammy) and great-grandad of Carolyn and Dennis, Keith and Michelle, the late Rebecca, Hayley and Shaun, Brooke and Daniel and wee Blair. Very special thanks to St Johns Ambulance. A service for Bert will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura on Thursday 24th October at 2pm.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.