Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 p.m.
17 Hanaia Rd
Tirohanga, Opotiki
More Obituaries for Albert ABRAHAM
Albert John Bramwell (Bunny) ABRAHAM

Albert John Bramwell (Bunny) ABRAHAM Notice
ABRAHAM, Albert John Bramwell (Bunny). On Saturday 23 November 2019 Bunny, aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by whanau. Best mate of Marilyn Abraham, much loved father of Kerry and Hira, Maurie and Leigh, Janine, Steven and Karen and Jason, and much loved Granddad of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Bunny's life will be held at his home at 17 Hanaia Rd, Tirohanga, Opotiki on Wednesday 27 November at 2pm. Special mihi to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Whakatane Acute Care Unit who provided outstanding care for Bunny. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to EBOP Hospice. Communications please to the Abraham family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
