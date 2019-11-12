|
HADWIN Albert Henry (Al) Of Palmerston North, Aged 86 years. Passed away peacefully in Palmerston North on Saturday 9th November 2019. Loved Husband of Trixie (nee Larcombe). Loved father and father-in- law of Ross and Vicki, Grant and Lianne. Dearly loved Pop of Phillipa, Nick, Connor, and Niav and Grand Pop of Maddy, Nico and Brax. All messages for the Hadwin Family c/- PO Box 5191 Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Manawatu Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North, or can be left in Chapel foyer. A service for Al will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 15th November 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. A special thanks to the Nurses and caregivers at Summerset Care Centre, Palmerston North, for their loving care and support. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019