TURRALL, Albert Frederick (Alby). Born March 09, 1937. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on Friday 22nd November 2019. Aged 82. Son of the late Albert and Phyliss Turrall. Beloved husband of Sandra. Brother and brother in law of, Bob and Frances (deceased) Joy and Peter, Jacklyn and Ian, Ken, Phillip (deceased). Much loved father and father in law of Carolyn and Richard, Phillip and Helen, Susan and Tangi, Steven and Madeline and Angela. Cherished Grandfather to 14 and Great Grandfather to 23. Service, followed by cremation will be held on Friday 29th November at 2pm in the Chapel of Mangere Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium 85 McKenzie Rd Mangere Any correspondence please call Carolyn on 027 8620056 or Susan on 02102685642
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019