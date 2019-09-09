|
SULFA, Albert Frank. "Kua hinga tō mātou Poutokomanawa" Dad passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 7th September 2019 surrounded by his loving whānau. A loving husband to Mary for 49 years. The most treasured Dad and Koko. You touched a lot of hearts Dad. He mihi aroha tēnei ki a Dr Matthew Haver, ko te Taumarunui Medical Centre Staff, ko ngā District Health Nurses (he wāhine toa koutou) koutou ko Pat and Maureen Horton. On behalf of Dad we would like to say "Thank you everybody." Tangihanga held at Hia Kaitupeka Marae on Wednesday 11th September at 11:00 am followed by the burial at the urupā. Taumarunui Funeral Services. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019