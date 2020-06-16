Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Albert Edward (Ted) COLLINS

COLLINS, Albert Edward (Ted). Suddenly on 13 June 2020. Eldest son of the late Tom and Anne. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Nancy, Ross and the late Monica, Christine (deceased) and Murray and Rex and Dinese. Dearly loved partner of Pat. Much loved father to Stacey and Melissa and dearest Ted of Gary, Elle and Dean. Loved Ted and grandfather and great grandfather of many. Loved Uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to remember Ted will be held at the Park chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton on Saturday 20 June 2020 at 2pm followed by a short Burial service. All communications c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
