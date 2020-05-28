Home

CHONG, Albert. Passed away peacefully on 24 May 2020, aged 90 years at Aria Park Rest Home, Auckland. Humble, respected and much loved husband of Irene, father of Vincent and wife Kitty, Linder, Nola, Stanley and wife Amy, Kathryn, Kevin and wife Caroline; grandfather to Julia, Nicholas, Jessica and Tamsin- Rose. A private funeral service will be held at Waikumete Cemetery, where Albert will also be laid to rest, on Saturday 30 May. We miss your kind and gentle nature, your playful ways, thoughtfulness and dignity. We love you always. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020
