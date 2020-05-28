Home

Albert Bentley (Ben) POTTER

Albert Bentley (Ben) POTTER Notice
POTTER, Albert Bentley (Ben). On 23 May 2020, passed away at North Shore Hospital aged 84 years. Much loved Dad to David, Lorraine and Christine. Grandfather to Melissa, Cody, Sheridan and Carl and Great Grandfather to Sapphire. Partner to Fleur. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions on numbers attending, could you please register your interest to David by emailing [email protected] or ph 021521766



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020
