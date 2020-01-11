Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
CHANT, Albert Alfred (Bert). On 9th January, 2020 (suddenly but peacefully) at West Harbour Gardens, in his 103rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen. Beloved by all his extended family. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. Special thanks to all the staff of West Harbour Gardens for their loving care. The entire service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 14th January, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. All communications to the above Funeral Home,



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
