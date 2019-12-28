Home

Albert Alexander (Peter) FITCHETT

Albert Alexander (Peter) FITCHETT Notice
FITCHETT, Albert Alexander (Peter). Peacefully on 24 December 2019 at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by loving family, aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Jeanette. Father and father-in-law of Stephen and Marina; Paul and Kathy. Grandad to Michael, Cade, Daniel and Melissa. Brother of Elsie, Frank and Ethel. Brother-in-law of Pat. Special thanks to Susan for the comfort and care she gave Peter. A service for Peter will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 31 December at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Waikamete Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
