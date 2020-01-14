Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Founders Chapel of Remembrance
117 Rickit Street,
Taupo
Alastair Hamilton Tosh ATTWOOD Notice
ATTWOOD, Alastair Hamilton Tosh. (9 July 79 - 11 January 20) Dearly loved son of Elizabeth and the late Peter. Loved step- brother and brother-in-law of Stephen, Allan and Lee, Jayarava, Christopher and Joanne. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Loved boss to Jura and Cody. A service to celebrate Alastair's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Thursday 16th January at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice (Inc.) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages c/- P O Box 940, Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
