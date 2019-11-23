Home

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
SMITH, Alastair Gibson. Died at Wellington Hospital on 20 November 2019 aged 70. Cycling advocate, lecturer, tramper, penguineer and gentleman of leisure. Husband of Margaret Powell, father of Martin and Selina, and brother of Roslyn. A memorial gathering will be held at the Aro Valley Community Centre, 48 Aro Street, Aro Valley, Wellington at 2pm on Friday 29 November. Please bike or walk if you can. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cycling Action Network or 350 Aotearoa in memory of Alastair.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
