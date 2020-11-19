Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Alastair Fredrick HARRIS

Alastair Fredrick HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Alastair Fredrick. Passed away on 17th November 2020, aged 93 years. Cherished husband of Betty for 65 years. Loving precious father of Kevin (deceased) and Lyn, father in law of David. Fun loving and charismatic grandad to Rachel and James, Steven and Toni. Great grandad to Connor, Kaitlyn, Rylan, Pippa, and Nate. In accordance with Brother's wishes a private family service will be held. All communications to the Harris family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
