LYNCH-BLOSSE, Alannah Marie. Passed away peacefully at Greenwich Gardens Retirement Village on 15th September 2020, aged 87. Much loved Wife of the late Robert Lynch-Blosse. Much loved Mother of Mark, Jennifer and Brendan. Loved Grandma of Justin, Emily and Kate. Aussies Sahra Ji, Reyhan, Hannah and Luka. Great Grandma of Jackson, Cooper, Sophie, Caleb and Beau. Aussies Charlotte and Jem, Sister to Shannon and Erin and Brother Terry. We wish to thank the wonderful staff at Greenwich Gardens for their love and caring support. A service for Alannah will be held in the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Monday 21st September 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020