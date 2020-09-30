Home

CATTON, Alana Donielle (Alana). Passed away peacefully on 27th September,2020 at Bear Cottage Sydney aged 7 years. Treasured daughter of Toni and Paul (Sydney), best mate and beloved sister of Sophia and special granddaughter of Margaret and Neil (deceased). Cherished niece of Liz and Mike, Alenka and Tony, and Nick and loved Great Aunt Jane. Much loved cousin of Wilson, Prue, Millie, Charlotte, Emme and Asha. We remember all the precious times we spent together and take comfort that the Angels have led you into Paradise. Fly free darling Alana, until we all meet again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
