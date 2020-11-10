|
|
|
WOODHOUSE, Alan William. It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of Alan on 6 November 2020 aged 77, after a long illness. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Faye, much loved Father of Craig and Janine and loved Grandfather of Alicia and Claire. Brother of Donald and Heather and Son to the late Gordon Woodhouse and Connie Cleave. Now at peace. May the Angels surround him in love and deliver him swiftly to Our Heavenly Fathers House so he may reunite with his beloved Audrey and loving Family. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Totara Hospice and Amberwood Rest Home for their love and care. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, Meadowbank on Saturday 14 November 2020 at 11.00am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020