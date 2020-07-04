Home

Thursday, Jul. 9, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood St
Thames
JOHNSON, Alan William. Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital on the 11th of June 2020. Dearly loved husband of over 52 years of Ina (Lyn) and Dad of Michael and Ebaney (Perth), Andrea and Barry (Auckland), Vivienne and Sunil (London) and Grandad to Agnes, Nell, Amelie, Addyson, Aralynn, William and Lucy. Loved brother of Marion Slaney (Hamilton). In accordance with the family's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood St, Thames on Thursday 9th July at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
