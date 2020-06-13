|
JOHNSON, Alan William. Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital on the 11th of June 2020. Dearly loved husband for over 52 years of Ina (Lyn) and dad of Michael and Ebaney (Perth), Andrea and Barry (Auckland), Vivienne and Sunil (London) and grandad to Agnes, Nell, Amelie, Addyson, Aralynn, William and Lucy. Loved brother of Marion Slaney (Hamilton). Due to current restrictions to travel, funeral arrangements to be advised at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020