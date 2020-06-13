Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan William JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Alan William JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Alan William. Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital on the 11th of June 2020. Dearly loved husband for over 52 years of Ina (Lyn) and dad of Michael and Ebaney (Perth), Andrea and Barry (Auckland), Vivienne and Sunil (London) and grandad to Agnes, Nell, Amelie, Addyson, Aralynn, William and Lucy. Loved brother of Marion Slaney (Hamilton). Due to current restrictions to travel, funeral arrangements to be advised at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -