Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Waikumete Cemetery Chapel Two
4128 Great North Rd
Glen Eden
Alan Warwick (Warwick) BATSON

BATSON, Alan Warwick (Warwick). Born 5 November 1943. Passed away peacefully at Evelyn Page Village on Thursday 23 July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved by Paulette and family. Thank you to all the staff at Evelyn Page Village for all their love and care for Warwick. A service to honour Warwick's life will be held in The Waikumete Cemetery Chapel Two, 4128 Great North Rd, Glen Eden on Thursday 30 July at 11.00 am followed by interment.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020
