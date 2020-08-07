Home

MAY, Alan Walter Preston. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4 August 2020, with family present. Deeply loved son of Alison and the late Rex. Much loved brother and brother in law of Judith and Kevin, Janet and Peter. Sadly missed uncle of Tara and Cameron, Shannon and Michael, and great uncle of Amelia. Special thanks to the staff at St Margaret's Hospital for their loving care. A celebration of Alan's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 10 August 2020 at 10.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020
