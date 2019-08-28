Home

Alan Walter MCGOUGH

MCGOUGH, Alan Walter. Passed away on 21st July 2019 at Possum Bourne Retirement Village, Pukekohe, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Elva, Dad of Malcolm, Stuart, Ian and Grant, Granddad of eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Memorial Service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau on 30th August at 11.00 am. The family wish to record their extreme gratitude to the staff at Pukekohe Hospice and Ryman Healthcare Possum Bourne Village for the outstanding love and care provided to Alan over his last few weeks.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
