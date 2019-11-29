Home

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Alan Walter Henry (Ginna) MORRIS

Alan Walter Henry (Ginna) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Alan Walter Henry (Ginna). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26 November, 2019 at Hillsborough Care Home, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of Val, loved father and father-in-law of Suzanne and Tim, Bruce and Kadi, and Grandad of Briana, Alexander, Christopher, and Daniel. A service will be held at 2pm on Saturday 30 November in the chapel at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Hillsborough Care Home for their kindness and care of Alan.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
