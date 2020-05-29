Home

Alan Victor COLLINS

Alan Victor COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Alan Victor. Passed peacefully on 26 May 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Shirley, cherished father and father-in-law of Lynda and Garry Rollinson, Graeme and Tania, Angela and the late Rob Yates. Proud grandpa of Melissa, Shannon, Katelyn, Caleb, Jayden, Connor, Broc, Callum and Shaelyn. Great Grandpa of Kurt, Summer and Les. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held on Tuesday 2 June at 11am. Due to current lockdown restrictions, people wishing to attend are requested to contact the family for contact tracking purposes. Alan's service will be webcast and details can be obtained from [email protected] Forever close in our hearts you will be remembered every day, sail free, to "Never Fail" and catch the big one!



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020
