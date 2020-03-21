Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
The Family Home
Hinuera
View Map
Alan Thomas (Tom) WIGHTMAN

WIGHTMAN, Alan Thomas (Tom). Passed away on 18 March 2020 after a short illness in his 91st year. A truly great man who touched and inspired many people, most of all his family. Dearly loved husband of Lynn, father of Mark and Marja, Andrew and Joy, Graeme and Lucinda, and Janet and Karl. Grandfather of Kate, Sam, Johnson, Thomas, Matthew, Gabrielle, Georgia Rose, William and Frankie. Rest in peace, your legacy will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Toms life will be held at the family home in Hinuera at 1:30 pm Tuesday 24th March. Due to the current Covid 19 threat the family understands that some may choose not to attend. All communications c/- the Wightman family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
