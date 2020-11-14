Home

Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Verandah, Hamilton Lake Domain
Rotoroa Drive
PATTERSON, Alan Thomas Perry (Tom). A memorial service for Tom will be held at The Verandah, Hamilton Lake Domain, Rotoroa Drive, at 11 am on Monday 23 November 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice (nee Gordon), father to Andrew, Joanna and Roger, grandfather to Sophie, Evie and Barnes, Tom passed away peacefully in Auckland on August 13th. Friends and family are invited to join us in a celebration of Tom's life in person or via video link. All welcome. For details of the video link please email patterson??"[email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
