PATTERSON, Dr Alan Thomas Perry (Tom). Born 23 rd Feb 1932 , died peacefully in Auckland at 12.15 pm Thursday 13 August 2020. Only son of Dora and William James Campbell Patterson, Solicitor. Dearly loved husband to Janice Diane Gordon (deceased), much missed father to Andrew, Joanna and Roger. A wonderful brother to Ann and Barbara (deceased), and brother-in-law to to Pamela, Leonne (deceased) and Cynthia . A respected and fun Uncle for Gillian and Vivian, James and David, Brett and Phillippa, Robyn and Sandra, Paul (deceased) and Susan. We were lucky to have you . A COVD-19 level 3 family service was held yesterday in Auckland. There will be a graveside commitment held in Hamilton post restrictions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020