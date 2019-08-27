Home

Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Alan Shortland EDMONDS

Alan Shortland EDMONDS Notice
EDMONDS, Alan Shortland. Passed away on 22 August, aged 64. Dearly loved husband of Denise (nee. Cuthbert). Cherished father of Jiah and Eliza; Alisha and Richard; Alan and Zara; Kurt and Naomi. Adored koro of Teo and Tomas; Molly, Belle, Lucy, Cooper and Archer Kinnear; Ayla and Jackson; Ella and Ivy. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held at Crestwood, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday 28 August 2019 at 11am. Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Edmonds Family' c/- PO Box 967 Hastings 4156.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
