Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Chapel of Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Alan (Scotty) SCOTT

Alan (Scotty) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Alan (Scotty). Passed away peacefully on 6 October 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Katie. Very much loved father of Adam and Kelly, and Rob. Beloved brother of Heather. Cherished brother-in-law of Alex and Humphrey, Simon and Mary- Jane. Beloved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. "At peace at last." A special thanks to Dr Graeme Kidd for his exceptional care of Scotty. A service to celebrate Scotty's life will be held in the Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 15 October at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit. ly/ascott0610



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020
