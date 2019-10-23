Home

ROBERTSON, Alan Roy Neil. Passed away on Saturday 19th October 2019, after a long illness. A long time resident of Chadderton Rest Home. Much loved father of Laura Ray, Donna and Paula. Grandfather to Kyle, Jordan Alesi and Caitlyn. Anybody wanting to spend time with Alan prior to his service, may do so at Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden. A graveside service and interment will be held at Northshore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Schnapper Rock on Tuesday, 29 October at 11.30am



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
