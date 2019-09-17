|
|
|
REID, Alan Robert. Passed away 14th September 2019, at the Care Village, Ngongotaha, formerly from Ramarama, Waitakaruru and Taupo, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Evelyn, dear father and father-in-law of Clive and Carole, Ivan and Sue, Peter, Chris and Deb, Eric and Sharon, and Pamela. Cherished Poppa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to The Care Village staff for Alan's care and attention. Messages to PO Box 1332, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019