Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Robert REID

Add a Memory
Alan Robert REID Notice
REID, Alan Robert. Passed away 14th September 2019, at the Care Village, Ngongotaha, formerly from Ramarama, Waitakaruru and Taupo, aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Evelyn, dear father and father-in-law of Clive and Carole, Ivan and Sue, Peter, Chris and Deb, Eric and Sharon, and Pamela. Cherished Poppa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Special thanks to The Care Village staff for Alan's care and attention. Messages to PO Box 1332, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.