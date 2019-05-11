|
|
|
LANE, Alan Robert. On 17 April 2019 Alan passed peacefully at Hospice Otago. Dearly loved and loving husband of Ngaire (nee Hair), respected and loved father of Darrin and Tania, Stefan and Emily, Scott and Celia, and adoring Poppa of Cadence and Scarlett, mate of Mack. Respected son-in-law of the late Vern and Tiny Hair, he will be missed by Ian and Val, Colin and Hana, and their families. Messages to 30 Carlyle Road, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More