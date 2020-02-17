|
HENDERSON, Alan Robert. Passed away peacefully on 15 February 2020, age 57, with family at his side. Much-loved husband of Tracy; supportive, lovable and witty father and step-father of Robert and Megan, Scott and Hayley. His humour and positivity was and will continue to be an inspiration to so many and will be missed by all. To acknowledge Alan, a service of celebration will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 19 February 2020 at 1.30pm In memory of Alan and his 2-year journey of hope, you are invited to make a donation to Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.prostate.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020