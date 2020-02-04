|
HARDISTY, Alan Robert. Aged 74. On 2nd February 2020. Passed peacefully at Waitakere Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Dawn, father of Jared, Dominique, and Damon, father to Darren, Debbie, and Michelle. Grandfather of Patrick, Luca-Grace, Jesse, Sammy, Shamon, and Wyatt. Grandfather to Sam, Finn, Matt, and Alex. Brother of Bill and Ray. Brother-in-law to Glenn and Maureen. Son-in- law to Myrtle. A kind and caring man who fought to the end. He will be forever loved and missed but never forgotten. A huge thanks to the staff of Titirangi Ward at Waitakere Hospital for the amazing care and a special thanks to Te Atatu Peninsula Hospice for their incredible care. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at Morrison's Funeral Home, 150 Universal Dr, Henderson at 3pm on Monday 10th February. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020