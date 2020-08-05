|
COURTENAY, Alan Robert. Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 2 August 2020 aged 64 years. Honoured by the love of his life, Alethea. Treasured and admired Dad to Chris, Rebecca, Monique and Sam. Father-in-law to Troy and Kelly. Much loved Poppa of Bailey, Mason, Lexi and Isabella. Best friend to many. A celebration of Alan's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 7 August at 11.00am, followed by burial at Puhoi Cemetery. Off for his last ride
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020