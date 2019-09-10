Home

Alan Richard BANKS

Alan Richard BANKS Notice
BANKS, Alan Richard. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5 September 2019, with family by his side, in his 79th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father in law of Lynette and Rowan, Christine and Neil, and Malcolm. Cherished poppa of Zachary, Rac'el, Allycia, Aimee, and Mikaela. A service to celebrate Alan's life be in The North Harbour of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 12 September at 12.30 pm followed by private cremation. Communications for the Banks family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
