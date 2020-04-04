Home

WILLIAMS, Alan Ray. On 30th March 2020 passed away peacefully in Pohlen Hospital after a short illness in his 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Shirley (nee Franich), cherished and adored Dad of Sandra McGiven (Ramarama) and Pauline and Dorian Steger (Vancouver). Treasured Grandad of Tara McGiven and Taymen Steger. Our deepest thanks to the amazing staff at both Waikato and Pohlen Hospitals. Due to the current government restrictions a private cremation has been held and will be followed by a celebration of Alan's life at a later date. All communications to Sandra McGiven, 13 Cooper Rd, RD3, Drury, Auckland 2579. "An incredibly kind, generous and loving Dad and Grandad that will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts". "Never a taker, Always a giver". Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
