Alan Raine.OBE TOPHAM

Alan Raine.OBE TOPHAM Notice
TOPHAM, Alan Raine OBE. Born May 28, 1930. Passed away on June 5, 2019, 89 years. Husband of Betty for 64 years. Father of Geoff, Brian, and Martin. Father-in-law of Debi and Stacey. Poppa of Sean, Greer, Jordan, Rhys, and Amy. A wonderful man loved by many. He earned the respect of all who worked, played and shared his 89 years. Mr Crown Lynn, Auckland Philarmonia, Export Institute of NZ, businessman, yachting, golfing and family man. Thank you to the staff of Northbridge for all the love and care of Alan. A service to celebrate his life is to be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Killarney St, Takapuna on Thursday 13th June at 3pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
