O'BRIEN, Alan Matthew. On October 28, 2019, peacefully at Grace Joel Retirement Home aged 96. Reunited at last with his beloved wife Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paddy and Judy; Grandad Alan of Richard and Emma, Chris and Clodagh, Peter and Chrissy and Tim and Jess; Great Grandad of Ella, Kate and Tegan. A requiem mass for Alan will be held on Tuesday 5 November at 10.30am at Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 510 Riddell Road, Glendowie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Foundation of the Blind would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
