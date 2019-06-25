|
|
|
GOLDFINCH, Alan Leo. On 21st June, 2019 passed away peacefully at Terence Kennedy House, in his 92nd year. Loved son of the late Harry and Jessica, loved stepson of the late Hilda, loved brother of Hilda, Bev and Noel Webber, and the late Buster, Stanley, Lennie, Shirley and Tommy, loved uncle of Stephen, Nora, Allan, Ian, and the late Dawn and David, and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Make sure you put a bet on for all of us when you get to the Golden Racecourse. R.I.P. Funeral Prayers will be Recited in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden on Friday, 28th June, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More