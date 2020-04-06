Home

Morrison Funeral Home
Alan Laurence ANDERSON

Alan Laurence ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Alan Laurence. QSM JP (Retired) Peacefully passed away on the 4th of April 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved & devoted husband of Barbara. Adored Dad & Father-in-law of Richard & Lynda, Janene & Barry, Karen & Graeme, Dianne & Craig, Linda & Michael. Cherished Pappa to Rachelle, Matthew & Rebecca, Stephen, Lisa & Jared, David, Vanessa & Tim, Richard & Sarah, Hannah, James & Cat, Sarah, Anthony and Great Pappa to Peyton, Blake, Ryan, Liam and Theo. Brother to Nala and Uncle to the Milne Family. Alan's dedication to the Air Force and subsequent Returned Services and his commitment to the Masonic Lodge will never be forgotten. With a lifetime of fabulous memories Alan along with Barbara created a stunning family unit always with the very best of good humour and lashings of love. Alan will be missed but his fabulous family values will live on in all of us. Special thanks to the teams at St Andrews House 2 & 5 for their wonderful care over the years. You all became part of Alan Anderson's bright and ever cheerful bubble of which the family is eternally grateful.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
