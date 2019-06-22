Home

WATSON, Alan Joseph. Passed away peacefully on 20 June 2019 aged 79 years with his sons at his side. Much loved husband of the late Joy, father to Chris, Matthew and Hamish, father in law to Catherine and Kate and Grandad to Olivia, Oscar, Hugo, Angus and Georgia. Loved and remembered always. The Funeral Service will be held in the All Saints chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Rd, St Johns on Thursday 27 June 2019 at 12.00 pm. A memorial service will be held in Wellington at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at both Rita Angus and Edmund Hillary Retirement Villages for their wonderful care of Alan in the last years of his life.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
